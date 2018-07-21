Goracke, Mahz O. Jan 5, 2017 - Jul 18, 2018 Mahz left us too soon. He was happy, had a smile to light the world and is loved. He was learning to enjoy so much in life from fishing and dancing to walking with his sister and pretending to vacuum behind mom and dad. Mahz is survived by loving parents, JoDee and Spencer; and big sister, Rayne; grandparents: Curt and Lynn Goracke and Stephanie and Verlin Friedly; aunts and uncles: Dedric (Jess) Friedly, Tonya Friedly, Daisha (Justin) Graves, Nina Friedly, Brooke Goracke and Haley (Tom) Fruen; cousins: Cayden, Connor, Norah, Florence, Devin and Ellis. VISITATION: Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (72nd St. Chapel). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 23, 2018, at 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.). In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be used in Mahz's memory at a later date. To leave a condolence, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

