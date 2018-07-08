Goodwin, James B. Oct 19, 1942 - Jul 4, 2018 Age 75 of Lincoln, NE. Born to J.B. Goodwin and Ruth (Ptacek) in Omaha. Retired from Metropolitan Utilities District after 18 years. Enjoyed working on his 1965 and 1966 Corvair cars. He loved traveling, spending time with his family and grandchildren's events. Survivors include wife, Jeanette Goodwin; his sons, Jim (Kendra), Russell, Eric (Loretta), and Aaron (Danielle) Goodwin, all of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; mother, Ruth Goodwin; brother, Robert (Patricia), all of Omaha; sister, Linda Goodwin-Pfeiffer (George) of Concord, NC. Preceded in death by father, J.B. Goodwin. VISITATION with the family will be Monday, July 9, from 6-8pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday, July 10, at 10:30am at St. John Catholic Church, 76th and Vine Street, Lincoln with Father Christopher Eckrich officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for later designation. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 402-488-0934

