Goodwin, James B. Oct 19, 1942 - Jul 4, 2018 Age 75 of Lincoln, NE. Born to J.B. Goodwin and Ruth (Ptacek) in Omaha. Retired from Metropolitan Utilities District after 18 years. Enjoyed working on his 1965 and 1966 Corvair cars. He loved traveling, spending time with his family and grandchildren's events. Survivors include wife, Jeanette Goodwin; his sons, Jim (Kendra), Russell, Eric (Loretta), and Aaron (Danielle) Goodwin, all of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; mother, Ruth Goodwin; brother, Robert (Patricia), all of Omaha; sister, Linda Goodwin-Pfeiffer (George) of Concord, NC. Preceded in death by father, J.B. Goodwin. VISITATION with the family will be Monday, July 9, from 6-8pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday, July 10, at 10:30am at St. John Catholic Church, 76th and Vine Street, Lincoln with Father Christopher Eckrich officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for later designation. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 402-488-0934
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.