Goodwin, James B. Age 75 James B. Goodwin, of Lincoln, NE, passed away July 4, 2018. VISITATION with the family will be Monday, July 9, 2018, 6-8pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 10:30am at St. John Catholic Church, 76th and Vine Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Online condolences can be left at bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 402-488-0934

