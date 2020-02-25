Goodwin, Betty K. February 8, 1924 - February 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ray Goodwin. Survived by daughters, Ann (Michael) Tankersley and Martha (Gary) Pietzyk; grandchildren: Jeff (Keriann) Tankersley, Mary (Mario) Pulsinelli, Stephen Tankersley, Michelle Pietzyk and Andrew (Julie) Pietzyk; 4 great-grandchildren. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 1:30pm at New Cassel Retirement Chapel. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday at 7pm, also at New Cassel. Interment, Forest Lawn. Memorials suggested to New Cassel Retirement Center. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

