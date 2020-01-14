Goodwin, Arthur August 11, 1923 - January 12, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Marjorie; and son, Arthur Jr. Survived by daughter, Gerry Bonacci; grandchildren, Denise Petersen, John (Dawn) Bonacci and Chad Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Nicky and Dillon Petersen, Brett and Connor Bonacci; sister, Joanne Ritchardson. VISITATION: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 10am-12pm, at Roeder Mortuary followed by interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

