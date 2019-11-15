Goodman, Robert F. Jr. "Bob" August 19, 1965 - November 13, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Robert Sr. Survived by wife, Shirley; mother and stepfather, Leona and Frank Milacek; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and other family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, November 15th, 47pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.