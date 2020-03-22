Goodman, Nancy (Howeth) April 17, 1957 - March 16, 2020 Preceded in death by father Edward Howeth; sister Susan Howeth; and brother Thomas Howeth. Survived by mother Evelyn Howeth; daughter, Rachel Howeth and husband Jerry Newton; sons, Ryan (fianc�e Chaneise Swopes), Daniel and Dustin Edwards; sister-in-law Diane Howeth; and grandchildren, Dublin Stroud, Grace and Ben Newton, Davonte, Janae, Jamarr, Jay Shawn, and Rondezz Swopes, and twins Alex and Art Edwards. Due to the recent restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial was held for family only. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

