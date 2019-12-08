Goodman, Gregory L. "Buddy"

Goodman, Gregory L. "Buddy" June 21, 1954 - December 6, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Patsy M. and Robert L. Goodman. Survived by sister, Gordia L. Cosby; the Drover family; and countless friends. VISITATION: Sunday, December 15, from 10am-1pm, with 1pm CELEBRATION of LIFE, all at West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

