Goodijohn, Steven "Goodie" July 19, 1958 - August 6, 2019 Goodie was known to not like goodbyes and would sneak out quietly, so when his work was done on earth we expected nothing less. He passed away in a place he loved most, the Sturgis Rally, Sturgis, S.D., at 61 years of age. His celebration of life was held in Omaha NE with family and friends sharing memories. Goodie loved and lived life BIG and never took a day for granted. He'll be remembered for his jokester and prankster personality, his warm smile and big laugh, but most importantly his huge heart. He turned his back on no one. He was loved by everyone and if you were lucky enough to have met him, he considered you a good buddy or friend for life. He was always excited to get back up north to see family and friends. He cherished his times there when gathering at the lake, fishing, hunting and storytelling. There was always laughter when he was around and he will be deeply missed. Steve is survived by his love and soulmate, Jill Henderson, and her family of Omaha, NE; his two children: Abby (Brandon), their children Owen, Mia and Tripp; Michael (Lexi); two stepchildren, Jason and Kendra, and their children; father, Jerry Rydell of Wahpeton, ND; brother, Greg (Kathy) Goodijohn of Ottertail, MN, their children Michael (Emily) and Matthew; sisters: Kris (Jack) Braun Wahpeton, ND, their children Jordan (Tia), Brittney (Ethan), and Morgan; Kay (RJ) Lick of Rosholt, SD, their children Luke and Jennifer (Mike). Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy (O'Keefe) Rydell, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, MN. To send Steve's family a message of comfort and support, please visit karvonenfuneralhome.com.
