Good, Rosemary (Barna) September 11, 1938 - May 1, 2020 Survived by husband, Earl; daughter, Jennifer Arent (Jeffrey); son, Jeffrey Good; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Frank Barna; nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, May 3rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: May 4th, 2pm, St. Timothy Lutheran Church (610 N. 93rd St.). INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

