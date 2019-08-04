Gonsior, Bernard C.

Gonsior, Bernard C. Bernard C. Gonsior, age 75, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Elsie (Post) Gonsior; and daughter, Randi. He is survived by his wife and lifetime companion, Patricia Gonsior; sons, Jeff Gonsior (Patricia), Mark Gonsior (Stephanie) and Ryan Gonsior (Kasey); 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Private Family Services. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.