Gomez, Norva "Jean" March 2, 1943 - May 25, 2020 Survived by her loving husband, Frank; her daughters, MJ (Cliff) Kiger, Margie (Tim) Hurd, Kim Gomez; 6 grandkids; 12 great-grandkids; many friends and family. A Private Mass on June 19, 2020 at 11am at Sacred Heart Parish. The Mass can be viewed on Facebook Live: Sacred Heart Parish Omaha. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

