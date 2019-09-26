Golden, Linda J. November 6, 1947 - September 25, 2019 Linda J. Golden, age 71, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Linda was born in Clarinda, IA, on November 6, 1947 to the late Robert and Alice Barber. Linda spent her life helping people and received her nursing degree from Nebraska Methodist College. She married Robert Golden on December 13, 1969, and they spent close to 50 years together. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved her pets. Linda leaves behind her husband, Robert Golden; sons, Michael (Christy) and Brian (Jocelyn) Golden; daughter, Michelle (Jorge) Garcia; brother, Ron (Alyce) Barber; sisters, Cynthia (Dave) Green, Kathy (Wes) Radford. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: 11am Friday, September 27, 2019, at Braman 72nd Street Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

