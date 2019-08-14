Golden, Leon Otis May 12, 1951 - August 12, 2019 Leon Otis Golden passed away, after a hard fought battle with cancer, on August 12th, 2019, at the age of 68. A native of Omaha, Leon attended Omaha North High School, Peru State University, graduated with a Bachelors in Education, worked in telecommunications and education, and ultimately retired from Omaha Public Schools. Leon spent his retirement years playing golf with friends and family, watching Husker football, and attending every basketball and volleyball match his granddaughters played in. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Becky (Pieper); son, Jereme (Kate), daughters, Erin and Kelli; and 4 grandchildren, Taniya, Halle, Taylor, and Grace. He is also survived by his mother, Elayne (Hogan, Golden) Wax; brother, Kevin (Ann); sisters, Marcia, Herbene, and Robin (Aaron) Cobbs. Leon is preceded in death by his father, Joe; and sister, Stephanie. VISITATION: 5-8pm, Wednesday, August 14th at Kremer Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, August 15th at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha with Pastor Stephen Helwig presiding. Following the ceremony a luncheon and Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:30am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 N. 108th St, Omaha. Memorial donations in memory of Leon can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran School. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

