Golden, Leon Otis May 12, 1951 - August 12, 2019 VISITATION: 5-8pm Wednesday, August 14th, at Kremer Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, August 15th, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.