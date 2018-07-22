Golda, Josephine T. (Citta) Oct 18, 1921 - Jun 10, 2018 On June 10, 2018, Josephine Golda passed away quietly in Roseville, CA. Josephine was a good wife, a good mother, and a good person. Born on October 18, 1921, Josephine grew up on a farm near Omaha, and fondly remembered working alongside her siblings and riding to market in their father's wagon. Her upbringing and living through the Depression gave her a lifelong appreciation for hard work and its rewards. She married Joseph Golda in 1940, and moved to Los Gatos, CA, in 1958. Together they raised six children. While working and raising her children, Josephine earned a Dental Assistant Degree from Creighton University and worked in the dental business for 40 years. Upon retiring, she and her husband returned to Omaha to spend time with their family. Ultimately, returning to Roseville, CA, to be closer to her family there. Graced with a green thumb and a love of gardening. Josephine gave back to the community as a Master Gardener. Her homes were open and welcoming and none was complete without a beautiful garden, the sound of children, and the smell of something amazing coming from the kitchen. Josephine treasured her family. She taught three generations of them how to cherish the pleasures found in something as simple as the smell of kolaches baking in the oven or watching hummingbirds at the feeder. She raised her children to work hard, be responsible, and to have a sense of humor, or at least think they ought to. She was preceded by her husband Joseph Golda; her parents, Ann and Joseph Citta; and her siblings, Rose Ostransky, Annmarie Golda, and Fred Citta. She is survived by her children: Joseph Golda and his wife Rayann, Mary Jo Berg, Louise Bridges and her husband Roger, Richard Golda and his wife Sue, John Golda, and David Golda and his wife Mary; by her 17 grandchildren; her 24 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Mokay; and brothers, Frank Citta and Carl Citta. She will be missed by her family, friends and many nieces and nephews. A Private Remembrance will be held and Josephine's ashes will be Interred alongside her husband's at the Los Gatos Memorial Park.
