Goetz, William J. "Bill" August 2, 1956 - August 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; and brother. Survived by wife, Jackie Goetz; step-sons, Ken (Heather) Johnson, and Chad (Jody) Johnson; sisters, Linda Goetz, and Ruth (Kurt) Anderson; and grandchildren, Cassidy, Sheradyn, Rylie and Gage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. VISITATION: Monday, August 19, from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 1pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT to be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

