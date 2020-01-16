Goethe, Marian J. September 27, 1931 - January 14, 2020 Marian died peacefully surrounded by her three children. Preceded in death by her son, Douglas Goethe. Survived by her sons, David Goethe, Omaha, NE; and Thomas Goethe, Euless, TX; daughter, Marilee (John) Goethe Kennard, Bedford, TX; granddaughters, Kate (Sean) McCary, Bellevue, NE, and Cassandra Goethe Austin, TX; four great-grandchildren. SERVICES: Saturday, Jan. 18th, 10:30am, at the 72nd Street Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street | 402-391-1664 | johnagentleman.com

