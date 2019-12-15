Goering, David November 11, 1967 - December 9, 2019 Age 52. David is survived by his daughter, Makayla Goering; parents, mother, Virginia (Ernest) Jensen, and father Kenneth Goering; sister, Leah (Fernando) Torres; brothers, Robbie Goering Jensen, Matt (Wendy) Goering, and Mike (Amanda) Jensen; uncles, Ron Goering, Rick (Joyce) Goering, Kenny (Lisa) Green, and Dave Green; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Potluck MEMORIAL SERVICE will take place on Sunday, December 22, from 1-3pm at the La Vista Recreation Center (8116 Park View Blvd., La Vista, NE. 68128). Memorials are suggested to the Dave Goering Benefit Fund that has been set up at the Metro Credit Union. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.