Goecke, Joseph M. October 21, 1937 - September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Walter J. and Ann; brothers, John And Walter E. Goecke. Survived by wife, Polly; daughter, Kristen Goecke (Craig Kerrigan); granddaughters, Jolene and Waverly Kerrigan; brothers, Tom (Linda) and David Goecke; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Creighton Prep, Creighton University or Friends of the Omaha Public Library. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

