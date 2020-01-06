Goebel, Mike

Goebel, Mike Age 65 - January 2, 2020 Omaha. Passed away in an accident near Oshkosh, NE. FUNERAL will be 1pm Wednesday, January 8th, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-8pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences: mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

