Godwin, Ralph R. Jan 20, 1930 - Jul 28, 2018 VISITATION at Good Shepherd on Tuesday, August 7, from 6-8pm. FUNERAL at Good Shepherd on Wednesday, August 8, at 11am. INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made to Wind Song Way at Douglas County Health Center. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

