Godwin, Elaine M. Elaine Marie Godwin, age 80, of Bellevue, NE passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020, in Omaha, NE. She was born on January 27, 1940, in Aurora, KS. Elaine graduated in 1958 from Aurora High School, where she sang on the local radio station. Upon graduation, she moved to Concordia, KS, where she caught the eye of a flyboy from North Carolina. Spike married his sweet Kansas bride on October 22, 1960. While stationed in Salina, KS, they welcomed two children. The next move with the Air Force would be to Merced, CA where three more children were born. The family of seven packed up the station wagon to move to Offutt Air Force Base in 1970, where Bellevue would be their forever home. It was here where Elaine raised their five children, joined St. Mary's of Bellevue Catholic Church and hosted the best family gatherings. After the children were grown, Elaine worked retail and retired in 2002. Elaine and Spike were blessed to travel the country as proud Americans, but Elaine was most proud of her family, She took pride in never missing a dance recital, baseball game, or wrestling match. Elaine was her grandkids biggest cheerleader. Her family will remember her best for her epic family dinners, love for holiday decorating, abundant flower gardens, love for her cat, Simba, but mostly for her singing. Over the years, Elaine rocked every child, grandchild, and great-grandchild to sleep singing her favorite tunes. The epitome of a matriarch, her legacy will be lovingly carried out by the traditions she and Spike started almost 60 years ago. Special thanks to Tony Vernon for allowing our family to gather at Catfish Lake for many holiday get togethers. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Armelia Cyr; granddaughter, Brianna Sue Anson; great granddaughter, Bailey Marie Rowe. Survived by husband of 60 years Leon T. Godwin; children, Ronnie (Cheryll) Godwin, Lori (David) Anson, Bruce (Mindy) Godwin, Kim (Mike) Sedlacek, Jimmy (Nikole) Godwin; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 1, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 2, at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. Live Streaming information can be found on the Bellevue Memorial Chapel website as it becomes available. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
