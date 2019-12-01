Godsey, Lyla Darlene

Godsey, Lyla Darlene January 22, 1928 - November 27, 2019 Age 91. She was born to the late Arthur and Freida (Neemeyer) Suhr in Nance County, NE. VISITATION is 5-7pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE is 11am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Timothy Lutheran Church. Interment is at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Northcrest Living Center, Timothy Lutheran Church or American Heart Association. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

