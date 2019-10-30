Godby, John R. LTC USAF (Ret) March 15, 1948 - October 24, 2019 Papillion, NE. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn (Nicholson); daughters, Jennifer (Jared) Boldt, and Jamie (Andrew) DeBoer; grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, and Hannah Boldt, and AJ, Samantha, and Madelynn DeBoer; brothers, Thomas and Ronald (Mary) Godby; cousins; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday 4-7pm at Mortuary, then resumes Saturday at 10am until Service time at the Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints 12009 S. 84th St. Papillion NE. Interment: Monday 10am, November 4, in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to CHI Hospice, or American Cancer Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

