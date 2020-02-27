Gnader, Donald James "DJ" November 16, 1990 - February 24, 2020 Donald James "DJ" Gnader, age 29, left us suddenly, on February 24, 2020, at his residence in Omaha. DJ was born November 16, 1990, in Council Bluffs, to Donald D. and Jodi Hansen Gnader. He attended Lewis Central School, graduating in 2009, and attended Northwest Missouri State College, where he was a starting linebacker for the 2013 Bearcat National Championship team. DJ was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, uncle, nephew, teammate, and friend to many. While in school, DJ was a standout football and track star at Lewis Central, still holding many records there. He was named the Nonpareil City Football Player of the Year in 2008, First Team Iowa Football All State, Drake Relays Relay Team, Iowa Shrine Bowl participant 2009. His time at Northwest Missouri State included National Championships, and being named 2015 First Team All-MIAA. His passion for the game he played, was passed on to many future Titans and Bearcats. DJ was preceded in death by his grandpas, Don Gnader and Jim Hansen; cousin, Robert Williams. DJ leaves behind his mother, Jodi Gustafson and husband Eric; father, Don Gnader; sister, Jordan Terry and husband Aaron; niece, Sylvia Terry; grandparents, Donna Gnader, Joan Dean ( Bob), Sheila Forchtner (Fred), Jim Monohon; aunts; uncles; cousins; friends; and his Titan and Bearcat families. VISITATION: Saturday, 2-5pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, 1pm, at the Reiver Arena, on the Campus of Iowa Western. Memorials may be directed to the family. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.