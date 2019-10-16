Glover, Robert James April 13, 1922 - October 14, 2019 Robert Glover, 97, of Beaver Lake, passed away Oct. 14, 2019. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.