Glover, Robert James April 13, 1922 - October 14, 2019 Robert James Glover, age 97, of Beaver Lake, NE went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Robert was born on April 13, 1922. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dorothy Glover; children, Robbie (Vickie) Glover, Karen Gamble, Gail (Larry) Baird, Gordon (Deb) Berge, Curtis (Lori) Berge, Brian (Katie) Berge, and Jason (Lisa) Berge; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION of LIFE: 2pm Monday, November 4, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to the family to purchase a bench in Robert's honor at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

