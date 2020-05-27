Glissman, Shirley A. August 26, 1941 - May 6, 2020 Shirley A. Glissman, age 78, of Papillion, NE, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at The Meriwether in La Vista, NE. Shirley was born on August 26, 1941, the oldest of seven children to Otto and DeLoris (Beck) Bentjen. She grew up on a farm near Thurston, NE. Shirley graduated from Thurston High School in 1959, and worked as a waitress, worked at the courthouse in Pender, and at the Pender Creamery where she met Dennis Glissman. They were married on March 29, 1964 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender, NE. Dennis joined the Air Force and they spent the next 35 years living in various places around the United States until they retired to Papillion, NE in 2003. Shirley was a secretary, bookkeeper, and para legal throughout her working years. She also taught and did administrative work at her daughter's childcare center in Papillion, NE, where she was, and is still, fondly known as "Grandma Shirley." Besides loving her grandkids and spending time with her family, Shirley enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling, coloring, cooking, playing cards, Bingo, volunteering at her church, and planting flowers. She loved her flowers so much. Many happy memories grace everyone that ever met Shirley. She has many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews that admire her dearly. We will always remember her generous heart, delicious meals, beautiful crafts, her funny style, and most of all, her sweet smile. Anyone who knew Shirley knew that she was a woman that worked hard and loved well. Love you forever! Shirley is survived by her husband, Dennis of Papillion, NE; children, Mark (Cecily) Glissman of Sandia Park, NM; and Jill (Philip) Pratt of Elmwood, NE. Shirley has five grandchildren, Damien Glissman, Ryann Pratt, Courtney Pratt, Kaylin Pratt, and Sterling Gardener; and three step-grandchildren, Danielle Romero, Paige Romero, and Eric Romero. Shirley is also survived by her siblings, Sara Sue (Eric) Larson of Homer, NE; Fred (Lori) Bentjen of Pender, NE; Nan (Dave) Johnson of Pender, NE; Eleanor Baier of Emerson, NE; and Chuck (Donna) Bentjen of Beatrice, NE; brother-in-law, Martin Christiansen of Lexington, NE; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Sandy Glissman of Pender, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Peg Christiansen. A VISITATION for the public will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4-7pm. The visitation will continue Wednesday, May 27, from 9am-4pm, all at the Munderloh Smith Funeral Home in Pender, NE. MUNDERLOH-SMITH FUNERAL HOME Pender, NE | (402) 385-3093 www.munderlohfuneralhome.com
