Glendening, Lucia

Glendening, Lucia Age 87 Preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Sawatzki. Survived by son, Jim (Michelle) Glendening; daughters, Marie (Erik) Gardiner, and Dawn (Chad) Shonkwiler; 3 grandchildren, Chris Sawatzki, Conner and Maddi Glendening; and 2 great-grandchildren, Lenny and Logan Sawatzki. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday 4pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION with Family startinga at 3pm until time of Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

