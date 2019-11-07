Glebavicius, Irene R. November 19, 1959 - November 3, 2019 Survived by brothers, Joe, Peter, Tony, Frank, Mike and Todd. VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at the Mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

