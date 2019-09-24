Gleason, Richard P. July 24, 1948 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Betty Troshynski; and brothers, Clifford and Douglas. Survived by children, Nicholas (Suzanne), Kevin (Ashley), and Eric (Michelle); and grandchildren: Leah, Lyric, Vaughn, Conrad, Isaac, and Banner. VISITATION: Friday, Sept. 27, 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 11am, both at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

