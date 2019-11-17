Glaser, Carrie "Sue" August 11, 1945 - November 14, 2019 Age 74 of Tekamah, passed away November 14, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, November 19 from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.