Glanzer, Helen K.

Glanzer, Helen K. March 24, 1922 - October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 1110 S. 90th St. Omaha. Interment: St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Winkler, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th Street | 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.