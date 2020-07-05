Glandt, Rosa J.

Glandt, Rosa J. May 30, 1941 - July 3, 2020 Rosa passed into Eternal Glory with our Lord and Savior Jesus on July 3, 2020 in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrold Glandt. She is survived by her children: Steve Glandt and wife, Suzi of Omaha, and Stacey Willms and husband, Jeff of Houston, TX; five grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Private Family Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, July 5, at Forest Lawn. Inurnment at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Glandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.