Glancy, Charlotte Ann April 19, 1932 - October 29, 2019 She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Webber. Survived by her children: Victor Richards and Raymond DeHerrera, both of Washington; David Glancy of Nebraska; Tracy DeHererra, Tina Davis, Holly West, all of Iowa. She leaves 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Nov. 9th, 11am, at Creekside Church, 3320 Harry Landgon Blvd., in Council Bluffs.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.