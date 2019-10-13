Givens, David A. Age 72. Dave Givens, of Auburn, NE, passed away on October 7, 2019. Dave was raised in South Omaha and was a proud member of Plumbers Local Union #16. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970. Preceded in death by parents, Olga and Harold Givens; and sisters, Susan Klarich and Sheila Michelon. Survived by wife Karen; son, Joseph J. Givens of Waterbury, CT; step-son Grant E. Bloomfield; step-daughter, Amber N. (Sergey Blok) Bloomfield; sisters, Sally (Doug) Condon and Laurie Givens Fitzgerald; brother William Givens; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. A Remembrance Celebration will be held at a later date. Family requests memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

