Ginn, Horace Vaughan October 24, 1922 - August 15, 2019 Horace Vaughan Ginn of Omaha died of heart failure on August 15, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1922, in Middletown, Delaware. He graduated from Middletown High School and the University of Delaware. Beloved husband and father, he is survived by the love of his life, Marian, to whom he was married for 72 years; his children: Robert Ginn, Sally (Ed) Zachary, Kathy (Joe) Simpson, and Andrew (Kathleen) Ginn; grandchildren: Taylor Ginn, Laura (Matt) Tennant, Meg (Mike) Duff, Gabe (Lauren) Simpson, Adam and Natalie Ginn; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Jonathan Tennant and Peter Duff. A private service will be held in Newark, Delaware, at a future date. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

