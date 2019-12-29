Ginger, Robert "Bob"

Ginger, Robert "Bob" Age 86 - December 23, 2019 Shenandoah, IA. Passed away at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held 10am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, IA. VISITATION with the family will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home. BURIAL with Military Rites will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail or St. John's Episcopal Church. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com HACKETT-LIVINGSTON FUNERAL HOME 208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA 712-246-2912

