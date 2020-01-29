Gilmore, Peggy M. Age 85 Peggy M. Gilmore of Missouri Valley passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, IA. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brother-in-law, Tim Hinrichs; special cousin, Charles Gilmore Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Rosemary Danielson of Missouri Valley, IA; Theresa Spencer and husband Eugene of Eagle Grove, IA; Cathy Gilmore of Omaha, NE; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren: step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rosanne Hinrichs of Upper Black Eddy, PA; Mary Ellen Scheer and husband Warren of Arlington, NE. ROSARY: 6pm Friday, with visitation to follow until 8pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Missouri Valley, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Saturday, February 1, 2020, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

