Gilmore, Jerome A. "Jerry"

Gilmore, Jerome A. "Jerry" Age 70 Departed this life in his own time and in his own way, leaving behind years of chronic pain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ollie Gilmore; and his sister, Diane Tella. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Kathleen Lucas Gilmore; also their furry family members, Pippin, Kiwi, Bling, Karma and Taz; sister, Cinda (Greg) Morey; nephews, Kurt (Hayley) Morey, and Chris Tella; niece, Laura (Heath) Vileta; half-brother, Ron (Elaine) Gilmore; sister-in-law, Fran Betterman; step-sons, Gavin and Matt Kelly and their families; and all the birds, squirrels, raccoons, woodchucks and other wildlings he tended for many years. VISITATION with family Friday, December 13, from 5-6pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at the Funeral Home. Family has requested memorials to the Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.