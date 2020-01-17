Gilmore, Bruce L.

Gilmore, Bruce L. Age 92 Bruce L. Gilmore died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 18th, 11am, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with Pastor Cindi Stewart. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, January 17th, from 5-7pm, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com. GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME 2109 14th St., Columbus, NE (402) 564-5227

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Gilmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.