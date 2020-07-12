Gilmore, Arvid Kenneth April 16, 1927 - July 8, 2020 Arvid Kenneth Gilmore of Weston, IA, passed away at home on July 8, 2020. Arvid, known as "Red" to his many friends, was born on April 16, 1927 in Cadams, NE. He grew up in southern Nebraska and graduated from Red Cloud High School. Arvid joined the US Navy at age 17 and served at the end of World War II and in the Korean War. He resided in Weston, IA from 1959 until his death. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Judith, in 2003; and two children, Laurie and Lee. Survived by son, Alan Gilmore and wife, Dr. Julia Cronin-Gilmore of Omaha, NE; daughter, Ann and husband, Randall Werts of Sedalia, CO; grandchildren: Dr. Garrett Gilmore and wife Dr. Mianna Armstrong-Gilmore, Collin Gilmore, and Anna Gilmore, Tanner Vanderslice, Taylor (Pat) Bruno, Tori Vanderslice; and one great-grandson, Micah Bruno. A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held with Military Rites at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hazel United Methodist Church. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

