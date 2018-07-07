Gillogly, Clyde E. Jr. Oct 3, 1928 - Jul 2, 2018 Clyde E. Gillogly, Jr., of Greeley, CO, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, CO. He was born on October 3, 1928 in Omaha, NE, to Clyde Edward Gillogly, Sr. and Mary Angela (Ryan) Gillogly. Clyde is survived by his wife, Kay of Greeley, CO; children: Mary Kay (Mike) O'Grady of Panora, IA; Mike (Cheryl) Gillogly of Cheyenne, WY; Bob (Deb) Gillogly of La Vista, NE; Debbie (Mike) Schmidt of Greeley, CO; and Tim (Christy) Gillogly of Hays, KS; 13 grandchildren: Dan O'Grady of Omaha, NE; Angela (Monty) O'Grady-Brown of Des Moines, IA; Tim O'Grady of Grimes, IA; Thomas (Monica) Gillogly of Denver, CO; Chris Gillogly of Chattanooga, TN; Becky Gillogly of Cheyenne, WY; Quinn (Rebecca) Jordan of Bellevue, NE; Brandy (Dan) Luna of La Vista, NE; Amber (Keithrick) Younger of Bellevue, NE; John (Sara) Schmidt of Castle Rock, CO; Aaron Schmidt of Greeley, CO; Chelsey (Aaron) Ladd of Hays, KS; and Kylea Gillogly of Hays, KS; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Visitation was from 5-7pm Thursday, July 5, 2018, followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 7pm, both at Stoddard Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL was 11:30am Friday, July 6, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2222 23rd Avenue, Greeley. INTERMENT: 11am Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's School in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook. Stoddard Funeral Home Greeley, CO 970-330-7301
