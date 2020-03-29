Gilliland, Robert L. February 8, 1936 - March 22, 2020. Of Springfield, MO; formerly of Omaha. Employed by Roadway Express. Survived by wife, Donna, and sister, Bonnie MacDissi, of Omaha; sons, Jeffrey and Curtis Gilliland, of Denver, CO.

