Gillespie, Robert J. "Bob" October 7, 1949 - March 12, 2020 Age 70. Affectionately known by his wife as "Charlie Brown." Preceded in death by parents, Roland and Gladys Gillespie; siblings, Donna Gillespie, Chuck Gillespie and Wayne Gillespie; granddaughter, Alyssa Jo Collins. Survived by wife of 50 years, Dixie; daughters, Julie Collins (Joe) and Dana Grieb (Brandon); grandchildren: Katie, Joseph and Maggie Collins, Lora and Derek Wagstaff, Branson and Owen Grieb; siblings, Linda Seifert and Ron Gillespie; many in-laws, nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, March 15, 1-3pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel followed by a Prayer Service at 3pm. Private inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

