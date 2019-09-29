Gillespie, Overta "Jean" January 24, 1933 - September 8, 2019 Of LaVista, NE. Survived by husband Dave; children, Dava (Doug) Finch, Dirk, and Don (Martha); 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. CELEBRATION SERVICE: Friday 11am, October 4, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Rd., LaVista.

