Gillespie, Martha J. "Marty"

Gillespie, Martha J. "Marty" March 6, 1934 - April 26, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. She taught for many years at Iowa School for the Deaf retiring in 1990. Preceded by parents, Vernon and Helen (West) Morrison; husband, Judd Gillespie in 2014; granddaughter, Jordan Gillespie; grandson, Justin Shearer; and brother, Lynn Morrison. Survived by her daughter, Kathryn Gillespie of Omaha; sons: David (Patty) Gillespie of Corinth, TX; Doug (Rachel) Gillespie of Bellevue, NE; Andy Gillespie of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Chase (Jennifer) Gillespie, Lauren (Philip) Johnson, Jennifer Gillespie, Lindsey (Gabino) Loya, Luke (Jordan) Gillespie, Lea (Nathan) Schenck; great-grandchildren: Connor Johnson, Adalynn Johnson, Ella Timoszyk, Audrey Timoszyk, Owen Timoszyk; brother, Dr. Gary (Leigha) Morrison, M.D. in FL; nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

