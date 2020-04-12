Gillespie, Martha A.

Gillespie, Martha A. Age 91 - April 7, 2020 Of Battle Creek. Survivors include her children, David Gillespie, Rebecca Evert, Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie, Kristine (Allen) Sudduth, Dan Gillespie, Jan (Steven) Bode and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie; sister, Marian Wiebelhaus; sister-in-law, Margo Wiebelhaus; 18 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at a later date. Condolences may be shared at hasemannfuneralhome.com HASEMAN FUNERAL HOME Wayne NE 402.375.3100

