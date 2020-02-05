Gillenwater, Earl David May 6, 1931 - February 3, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Born in Lewis, MO, to the late Arthur "Mack" and Mary (Noble) Gillenwater. He proudly served his country in the US Army, and worked many years as a mechanic for Dial Soap. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Billy; sister, Jean; daughters, Billie, Robin and Sandy. Survivors include his wife, Patricia, whom he married in 1988; sons, Rocky and wife Lori, Randy and wife Julie, all of Council Bluffs; daughters, Donna Triplett and husband Bryce of Bellevue, NE; Jackie Moutray; son, Mike Gillenwater, both of Council Bluffs; son and daughter, Mike and Jeanette Sikora; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Additional visitation Sunday, 3-5pm, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, 100 W. George St., Oregon, MO 64473. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Oregon, MO, with military rites at the grave. Luncheon and fellowship will follow in Oregon. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

